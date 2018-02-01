Birkenstock Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Sweet Limited-Edition Styles

Love is in the air — and apparently on solid ground, too, as Birkenstock released the limited-edition Sweetheart Collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The company introduced two new styles in colors that are perfect for the romance-filled holiday. Both sandals are priced at $185, with the Vaduz featuring a white patent leather upper and red soles and the Arizona in a red patent leather upper and white soles.

Birkenstock Vaduz Exquisite Courtesy of brand

Birkenstock Americas CEO David Kahan described the capsule’s release as the company’s way of “taking a page out of the ‘athletic’ brands playbook” with special collections produced in limited quantities that are scheduled to drop throughout the year, a practice known as shock drops. “Birken-shocks,” as Kahan described it, “will each have a specific theme or concept and will generate a lot of fun for our brand fans.”

The side detail of the Birkenstock Arizona Hex in Lollipop Red Leather. Courtesy of brand

The Sweetheart marks Birkenstock first shock drop collection, which is available online and at select retailers including Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

Birkenstock Arizona Hex Courtesy of brand

The iconic sandal brand was honored Brand of the Year at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where Kahan recognized the growing popularity of the so-called ugly shoe. Within the past year alone, the company has seen the debut of mobile concept stores during Berlin and Milan Fashion Weeks, as well as the launch of its first flagship store in London.

Want more?

Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Who Love Rocking Birkenstock Sandals

How Birkenstock’s CEO Motivates His Team