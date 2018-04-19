Birkenstock Got an Edgy, Luxe Makeover By Rick Owens

The Rick Owens Birkenstock Box debuted outside Owens’ Los Angeles store on La Brea Avenue last night with a celebratory launch party.

The mobile retail space, open through Saturday, will carry a limited collection of Birkenstock pieces created in collaboration with Owens, including 13 sandals retailing from $325 to $525. Three cozy legwear options are priced at $100 each are also available for purchase.

The California-born designer recreated Birkenstock’s classic Arizona, Madrid and Boston styles by elongating the straps nearly to the floor, as well incorporating more eyelets. For material, Owens used army felt, suede, full grain leather and longhair cow fur. Some styles featured cork detail around the midsoles.

Birkenstock x Rick Owens. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Birkenstock x Rick Owens. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Inside the Rick Owens boutique, attendees were treated to hand and foot massages with Birkenstock’s new cork-based moisturizing lotion. Outside the shop, the space was transformed into a garden party soiree — complete with a grassy floor, fresh veggies and snacks presented in a rustic display, and fresh-fruit cocktails.

Special guests included actress Lisa Edelstein, model-singer Caroline Vreeland and J. Alexander.

Birkenstock x Rick Owens. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

These Birkenstock x Rick Owens Limited-Edition Luxury Sandals Are Coming to LA