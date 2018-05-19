Check Out the New FN!

7 Best Summer Slides on Sale at Revolve.com Now

By Nikara Johns
Kaanas Akumal slides
Kaanas Akumal slides on Revolve.com
CREDIT: Courtesy image

The slide sandal is still one of the most popular trends heading into the summer season. You can keep it simple yet make a statement at the same time with the wide offering available on Revolve.com.

The online retailer and millennial favorite offers many slides featuring various materials, heights and shapes so your shoe game never has to be basic.

Whether you’re looking for the usual pool slide or a unique take on the espadrille, there are many options online available now. Plus, they are on sale at discounted prices.

Check out the top slide styles below.

 

1. Raye Rena Slide

Try out this mesh style slide by Raye. The light design is perfect for a pool day or trip the beach.


Buy: Raye Rena Slides $83
Buy it

2. Rebecca Minkoff Giana Slide

Get some height on your summer slides with Rebecca Minkoff’s Giana sandal. The shoe features a one-inch espadrille platform with a Jacquard textile upper and a rubber sole.


Buy: Rebecca Minkoff Giana Slides $72
Buy it

3. Raye Naomi Slide

This Revolve.com exclusive features front twist detailing in a blue velvet fabric.


Buy: Raye Naomi Slides $98
Buy it

4. Dolce Vito Cato Slide

Slide into Dolce Vito’s metallic leather slip-on sandals.


Buy: Dolce Vito Cato Slides $56
Buy it

5. Splendid Blake Espadrille Slide

White buckle detailing is the standout on Splendid’s espadrille slides.


Buy: Splendid Espadrille Slides $69
Buy it

6. Kaanas Akumal Slide

Upgrade your basic pool slide sandals with Kaanas woven slip-ons. Detailed in pink and yellow straw, these slides will make any outfit summer-ready.


Buy: Kaanas Pool Slides $77
Buy it

7. Dolce Vita Bobbi Slide

Be your own ray of sunshine with Dolce Vita’s Bobby slides. The yellow suede upper pops against the espadrille detailing.


Buy: Dolce Vita Bobbi Slides $49
Buy it

