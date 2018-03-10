7 Men’s Sandals That Offer Plenty of Foot Coverage

Much of the East Coast got pounded by a nor’easter earlier this week, but that hasn’t stopped guys from thinking about sunny days ahead. While summer means sandal season, there are many who can’t bear the thought of baring their toes.

No need to panic. For the men who want the comfort of an open shoe style without showing their feet, there are a range of sandal styles with plenty of foot coverage. One way to go is the classic fisherman style, a woven design that’s closed at the toe, but boasts gaps to allow for a cool breeze. Or, consider the range of slides designed with full-coverage uppers.

Here, FN has rounded up a selection of open, yet closed sandal styles.

1. Prada Leather Fisherman Sandal

This classic woven silhouette works for casual and dresswear, barefoot or with a pair of socks.

2. Keen Newport H2 Sandal

An outdoor design with toggle closure and signature bumper toe cap keeps feet stylishly protected.

3. Teva Langdon Slide

A simple slide offers plenty of foot coverage, while a molded EVA outsole offers support and comfort.

4. Born Cabot II Sandal

A dressed-up leather fisherman style with cushioned footbed works with shorts to jeans.

5. Barneys New York Leather Fisherman

This upscale take on the classic fisherman features antiqued brass hardware and leather sole.

6. Jerusalem Sandals Aviv

A rustic blue double-banded slide features a lightly cushioned footbed and rubber outsole.

7. Oofos OOahh Slide

This water-friendly slide with arch support helps reduce stress on sore feet, knees and lower back.

