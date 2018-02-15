10 Beach-Ready Kids’ Sandals for Your Warm-Weather Getaway

Deep into the winter doldrums, many families are leaving behind the snow and cold, and escaping to warmer destinations for a little fun in the sun. No doubt kids will be looking forward to freeing their feet from the winter boots they’ve been wearing for months.

With many children’s shoe brands releasing early previews of their new spring ’18 collections, it’s a great time to shop for vacation sandals and other beach-ready styles. From sporty slides to fashion jellies, here are a few of our favorites to get your search started:

1. Jack Rogers Miss Georgica jelly sandal

Well-known for its preppy, whipstitched leather styles, Jack Rogers also offers fun, water-friendly jelly looks like this glittery sandal.

2. Teva Tanza sport sandal

This colorful style from Teva is ready for any vacation adventure with its quick-drying construction, grippy rubber tread and protective toe bumper.

3. Birkenstock Rio sandal

The German brand lightens up its popular footbed design with a comfy, water-friendly EVA material.



4. Lacoste slide sandal

This sleek, easy-on style from Lacoste is great for older boys looking for a more sophisticated sandal option.

5. Havaianas Slim Tie-Dye flip-flop

Havaianas offers a candy store of color and print options for its classic flip-flops, including this beachy tie-dye motif.

6. Reef Grom Skeleton sandal

What little boy can resist Reef’s quirky skeleton footprint flip-flop, which glows in the dark for nighttime fun?

7. Crocs Isabella sandal

The Isabella’s pretty, pearly-white color complements any outfit, making packing a snap.

8. Chaco Z/1 Ecotread sandal

This sporty sandal covers all the bases: adjustable straps for a custom fit, a platform bottom to promote healthy body alignment and a diamond-patterned PU footbed to keep wet feet from slipping.

9. Skechers E-II Beach Glower sandal

Just like Skechers’ sneakers, this athletic-inspired sandal for boys features light-up technology in the outsole.

10. Plae Mimo shoe, $34.95

Available in several bold colors, Plae’s Mimo style combines the protection of a shoe with the breezy feel of a sandal, thanks to strategically placed perforations.