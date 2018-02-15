10 Beach-Ready Kids’ Sandals for Your Warm-Weather Getaway

Havaianas Slim Tie-Dye flip-flop, $13.30; havaianas.com.
Deep into the winter doldrums, many families are leaving behind the snow and cold, and escaping to warmer destinations for a little fun in the sun. No doubt kids will be looking forward to freeing their feet from the winter boots they’ve been wearing for months.

With many children’s shoe brands releasing early previews of their new spring ’18 collections, it’s a great time to shop for vacation sandals and other beach-ready styles. From sporty slides to fashion jellies, here are a few of our favorites to get your search started:

1. Jack Rogers Miss Georgica jelly sandal

Well-known for its preppy, whipstitched leather styles, Jack Rogers also offers fun, water-friendly jelly looks like this glittery sandal.

jack-rogers-sandals

Buy: Jack Rogers Miss Georgica sandal $29.99
2. Teva Tanza sport sandal

This colorful style from Teva is ready for any vacation adventure with its quick-drying construction, grippy rubber tread and protective toe bumper.

teva-kids-sandals

 

Buy: Teva Tanza sandal $50
3. Birkenstock Rio sandal

The German brand lightens up its popular footbed design with a comfy, water-friendly EVA material.
birkenstock-kids-sandals

Buy: Birkenstock Rio sandal $29.95
4. Lacoste slide sandal

This sleek, easy-on style from Lacoste is great for older boys looking for a more sophisticated sandal option.

lacoste-kids-sandals

Buy: Lacoste slide $39.95
5. Havaianas Slim Tie-Dye flip-flop

Havaianas offers a candy store of color and print options for its classic flip-flops, including this beachy tie-dye motif.

havaianas-kids-sandals

Buy: Havaianas Slim flip-flop $13.30
6. Reef Grom Skeleton sandal

What little boy can resist Reef’s quirky skeleton footprint flip-flop, which glows in the dark for nighttime fun?

reef-kids-sandals

Buy: Reef Grom Skeleton sandal $28
7. Crocs Isabella sandal

The Isabella’s pretty, pearly-white color complements any outfit, making packing a snap.

crocs-kids-sandals

Buy: Crocs Isabella sandal $29.99
8. Chaco Z/1 Ecotread sandal

This sporty sandal covers all the bases: adjustable straps for a custom fit, a platform bottom to promote healthy body alignment and a diamond-patterned PU footbed to keep wet feet from slipping.

chaco-kids-sandals

Buy: Chaco Z/1 Ecotread sandal $60
9. Skechers E-II Beach Glower sandal

Just like Skechers’ sneakers, this athletic-inspired sandal for boys features light-up technology in the outsole.

skechers-kids-sandals

Buy: Skechers E-II Beach Glower sandal $37
10. Plae Mimo shoe, $34.95

Available in several bold colors, Plae’s Mimo style combines the protection of a shoe with the breezy feel of a sandal, thanks to strategically placed perforations.

plae-kids-sandals

Buy: Plae Mimo shoe $34.95
