Bella Thorne Goes Clubbing in Monster 5-Inch Platforms & Skintight Leather Tube Dress

Bella Thorne rocks an all-black look while out and about in Hollywood.

Bella Thorne attended the premiere of her new movie “Midnight Sun” last Thursday, and to continue the celebrations, she and her costars had an after-party at Avenue nightclub in Hollywood, Calif. As expected, the actress wowed in a standout head-turning look.

She donned a form-fitting leather tube dress with mostly silver accessories and giant platform sandals that took her outfit to an elevated level. Her pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti had a 5-inch heel with a thick sole that no one could miss.

Bella Thorne out at Avenue nightclub. Splash News

Regardless of the high heel, Thorne was still able to dance the night away with Justin Bieber and her castmate Patrick Schwarzenegger. The trio were living their best lives singing and busting out their best moves on the dance floor.

The former Disney Channel star’s movie officially hits theaters on Friday, March 23, so if you want to rock her style to a showing near you, you’re in luck. A blue version of Thorne’s platform sandals are currently on sale for 50 percent off online — check them out below.

