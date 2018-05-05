6 Best Summer Sandals to Shop at Asos.com Now

Summertime is right around the corner, and having appropriate seasonal shoes is a must. And for accessible styles, Asos has a wide offering to choose from in its own collection as well as from a list of brands and designers.

Here is a roundup of some of the best summer styles offered on Asos.com now.

1. Asos Harvest Wide-Fit Heeled Sandals

Asos’ collection offers a polka-dot block heeled ankle-tie sandal. This shoe style can take you from day to night.





2. Asos Floridor Leather Asymmetric Flat Sandals

Another Asos collection shoe is an easy slip-on sandal option for summer. Featuring braided leather straps, these asymmetrical flats are must-have vacation shoe.





3. Free People Rosie Ruffle Leopard Sandals

Keep your summer nights wild with these Free People ruffle slip-on sandals. Detailed with leopard print, this look gives off major ’70s vibes.





4. Matt & Nat Cycil V Cut Espadrilles

You can’t go wrong with these clean and classic espadrilles from Matt & Nat. Plus, the Cycil style is on sale now.





5. Asos Flattered Leather Plaited T-Bar Flat Sandals

Leather strappy flats from the Asos collection are summer staple.





6. Pull&Bear Flatform Espadrilles

If flats aren’t your thing, take your shoe game to new heights in Pull&Bear’s ’90s-inspired flatform espadrilles.





Want more?

8 Must-Have Women’s Shoes Perfect for Summer Vacation

Shop 8 Best Spring Shoes on Net-a-Porter.com Now

6 Fashionable Women’s Shoes for Spring With Comfortable Wide Toe Boxes