6 Best Summer Sandals to Shop at Asos.com Now

Summertime is right around the corner, and having appropriate seasonal shoes is a must. And for accessible styles, Asos has a wide offering to choose from in its own collection as well as from a list of brands and designers.
Here is a roundup of some of the best summer styles offered on Asos.com now.
1. Asos Harvest Wide-Fit Heeled Sandals
Asos’ collection offers a polka-dot block heeled ankle-tie sandal. This shoe style can take you from day to night.
2. Asos Floridor Leather Asymmetric Flat Sandals
Another Asos collection shoe is an easy slip-on sandal option for summer. Featuring braided leather straps, these asymmetrical flats are must-have vacation shoe.
3. Free People Rosie Ruffle Leopard Sandals
Keep your summer nights wild with these Free People ruffle slip-on sandals. Detailed with leopard print, this look gives off major ’70s vibes.
4. Matt & Nat Cycil V Cut Espadrilles
You can’t go wrong with these clean and classic espadrilles from Matt & Nat. Plus, the Cycil style is on sale now.
5. Asos Flattered Leather Plaited T-Bar Flat Sandals
Leather strappy flats from the Asos collection are summer staple.
6. Pull&Bear Flatform Espadrilles
If flats aren’t your thing, take your shoe game to new heights in Pull&Bear’s ’90s-inspired flatform espadrilles.
