Ashley Graham Highlights Her Legs in Skintight Leather Skirt and Nude Heels

Ashley Graham had a fancy night out on Tuesday for a private dinner at the Lobster Club in New York. To go along with the festivities, the supermodel opted for a form-fitting all-black look featuring a long-sleeve top and a skintight leather skirt.

When it came down to her accessories, Graham wore minimal jewelry and allowed her standout attire to speak for itself. However, her footwear choice was the most flattering part of her ensemble, as she rocked Stuart Weitzman sandals inspired by the brand’s popular nudist design.

Ashley Graham at 'Vogue's celebration of Giovanni Morelli's first collection for Stuart Weitzman. CREDIT: Samantha Nandez/Rex Shutterstock

The only difference with her shoes were the gold embellishments along the side of the heels. Sadly, Graham’s exact sandals can’t be found online, but the similar popular plain nude version below can be purchased for $398. The 4-inch leather sandals have barely-there straps that don’t cut off the Gram’s legs, making the 5-foot-9 model appear even taller.

Graham was joined at the event by her fellow runway stars Hilary Rhoda and Nina Agdal. They all came together courtesy of Vogue to celebrate the work of Stuart Weitzman’s new creative director, Giovanni Morelli. Until his newer styles are made more available online, scroll through to check out the trendy Nudist heels.

Want more?

Ashley Graham Works Out in See-Through Leggings and Cashmere APL Sneakers With Karlie Kloss

Ashley Graham Pairs Turtleneck and Black Sandals to Show Off Her New Macy’s Collab