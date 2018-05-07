Ashley Graham Avoids Slipping on a Curb in Minidress and 4-Inch Heels at Met Gala Pre-Party

Celebrities flocked to New York over the weekend for a series of Met Gala 2018 pre-parties.

One look that shined bright was Ashley Graham’s all-metallic ensemble on Saturday night at the Harry Josh pre-Met Gala event in the Big Apple. The supermodel donned a revealing sparkly number that included a skintight minidress and a loose coat that matched.

Graham completed her glistening outfit with extra sparkle as she wore silver Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. The high heels nearly caused her to stumble as the star almost tripped over a curb, but as you can see in the photo below, someone was there to help Graham find her balance.

Ashley Graham navigates her way off a curb when departing Harry Josh's Met Gal pre-party. CREDIT: Splash News

These same designer sandals are sold out online, but not to worry because a bedazzled option of the model’s fancy footwear is available in several sizes for $695. The similar 4-inch stilettos are covered in glitter on the heel and straps making them a standout shoe choice this wedding season.

Scroll through to get a closer look and stay tuned to see what Graham ends up wearing for the main Met Gala event scheduled for this evening.

Want more?

Ashley Graham Works Out in See-Through Leggings and Cashmere APL Sneakers With Karlie Kloss

Ashley Graham Braves the Cold in Sultry Coatdress & Stuart Weitzman Sandals