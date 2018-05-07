Check Out the New FN!

Ashley Graham Avoids Slipping on a Curb in Minidress and 4-Inch Heels at Met Gala Pre-Party

By Isis Briones
Ashley Graham gives a closeup of her Met Gala pre-party look on social media.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Celebrities flocked to New York over the weekend for a series of Met Gala 2018 pre-parties.

One look that shined bright was Ashley Graham’s all-metallic ensemble on Saturday night at the Harry Josh pre-Met Gala event in the Big Apple. The supermodel donned a revealing sparkly number that included a skintight minidress and a loose coat that matched.

Hey Ruby😻

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Graham completed her glistening outfit with extra sparkle as she wore silver Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. The high heels nearly caused her to stumble as the star almost tripped over a curb, but as you can see in the photo below, someone was there to help Graham find her balance.

Ashley Graham navigates her way off a curb when departing Harry Josh's Met Gal pre-party.
CREDIT: Splash News

These same designer sandals are sold out online, but not to worry because a bedazzled option of the model’s fancy footwear is available in several sizes for $695. The similar 4-inch stilettos are covered in glitter on the heel and straps making them a standout shoe choice this wedding season.

Scroll through to get a closer look and stay tuned to see what Graham ends up wearing for the main Met Gala event scheduled for this evening.

