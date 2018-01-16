Acne Studios Releases $580 Grown-Up Jelly Sandals That Will Have You Nostalgic For the ’90s

Acne Studios Jelly Sandals

Acne Studios has released jelly sandals, and just like that, we’ve basically jumped through a wormhole in the space-time continuum and it’s 1991. But in all seriousness, Acne Studios’ luxe take on the see-through, glittery plasticky style that is the beloved relic from our youth is surprisingly very chic. And wearable.

For one, it’s not constructed exclusively from rubber. The Jessee sandal boasts a tiny stacked wooden heel with a leather sole and features a handsome waxed leather strap that’s bound to the rubbery woven upper with a cool silver ring. And to offset its sweet, endearing nature, a smattering of silver hardware (metallic studs across the top) lends just the right amount of danger.

The best part is that it comes in two colorways: a very on-trend millennial pink and an inky black-gray version fantastically treated with gold glitter, which, side note, not only makes our inner child cry with joy but feels especially relevant in a unicorn-obsessed society.

Unfortunately, though, Acne Studios’ grown-up jelly sandals have a price tag to match — they retail at a cool $580. But if you factor in the chunky “ugly” sneaker trend that shows no signs of slowing down, fashion’s maximalist streak and our current kick for anything that makes us nostalgic for the ’90s, these Jessee sandals all of a sudden don’t seem that outrageous. Embrace the normcore look and style them with vintage Levi’s and a plain white tee (Shia LaBeouf would approve) or give it a streetwear spin with sweats. Shop the sandals at acnestudios.com.