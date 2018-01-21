Five Trendy Workboots You Can Wear To Work and After Hours

As shoppers look for more ways to get the most bang out of their buck, the shoe industry is stepping up to the challenge with men’s workboots and shoes that double as everyday footwear.

For tradesmen who require performance looks on the job site, these styles mimic leading trends in footwear while incorporating key safety features — including steel toes, waterproofing and slip-resistant outsoles.

Many of today’s core work brands — including Dr. Martens, Reebok and Timberland — also offer lifestyle looks and tap into these everyday fashion trends.

Here, we have created a wardrobe of styles, from Chelsea boots to classic oxfords to athletic styles, that easily transition from the construction site to a Saturday night evening out.

1. Merrell Work Moab 2 Vent Mid Waterproof CT

This hiking-inspired boot features a lightweight composite toe, bellows tongue to keep debris out and abrasion-resistant rubber toe cap.

2. Reebok Work Soyay

A cup-sole skateboard style is designed with electrical hazard protection, a steel toe, a cushioned footbed for comfort and a nylon mesh upper for breathability.

3. Dr. Martens Work Bolt ST

A classic oxford discreetly incorporates all the key safety features: a steel toe, electrical hazard protection and an air-cushioned and cleated PVC sole that’s slip-resistant.

4. Rocky Elements Shale Twin Gore Boot

A soft-toe classic Chelsea boot is done in oiled leather and features a waterproof system and moisture management lining.

5. Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6-inch Soft Toe Boot

The iconic wheat suede boot is updated with Thermolite insulation, electrical hazard protection and waterproofing. A comfort suspension system supports the arch.

