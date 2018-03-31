Check Out the New FN!

6 Must-Have On-Trend Men’s Shoes for Your 40s and 50s

By
Barbara Schneider-Levy

Senior Editor, Men's and Comfort

More Stories By Barbara

View All
birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona slide.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Did you know Brad Pitt was featured on AARP magazine’s cover back in December 2013 when he turned 50? While Pitt still has his boyish good looks, he and friend George Clooney are officially Baby Boomers. But, just because they are considered mature consumers by today’s standards, it doesn’t mean they have tossed fashion aside and are willing to step into a pair of “dad sneakers.”

Looking fashion-right without looking too trendy can be a challenge for men, especially those in their 40s and 50s. However, they can still enjoy some of the latest looks while not embarrassing their kids in the process. It’s all about choosing the right version, from Chelsea boots to driving mocs and even sandals.

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe of spring footnotes that will let you reveal your more fashionable side.

1. Timberland Naples Trail Chelsea

Dress this slip-on boot up or down, done in leather with Defender Repellent System that repels water and oil-based stains, and incorporates a cushioned OrthoLite footbed.

Related News

This 'Queer Eye' Fashion Expert Shares His Styling Tips for Men

5 Easy Ways You Can Prepare Your Boots for Winter Storage

Timberland Naples Trail Chelsea

Buy: Timberland Naples Trail Chelsea boot $130
Buy it

 

2. Frye George Lug Wingtip

This sturdy wingtip mixes classic and modern details with traditional brogue detailing and bold lug outsole for weekday to weekend wear.

Frye George Lug Wingtip

Buy: Frye George Lug Wingtip $285.99
Buy it

 

3. Salvatore Ferragamo Parigi Driving Loafer

This iconic design’s sophisticated nonchalance elevates a pair of walking shorts or premium jeans.

Salvatore Ferragamo Parigi Driving Loafer

Buy: Salvatore Ferragamo Parigi Loafer $595
Buy it

 

4. Magnanni Caballeros

An artisan cup sole sneaker from Spain elevates the classic silhouette, done in leather with a rich patina.

Magnanni Caballeros

Buy: Magnanni Caballeros Sneaker $395
Buy it

 

5. Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Sandal

This water-friendly comfort classic works poolside for a fashionably-practical way to spend a summer’s day.

birkenstock

Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Sandal $39.95
Buy it

 

6. Johnston & Murphy Nolen Plain Toe Derby

An occasion-ready lace-up works wonders at weddings, job interviews and a romantic dinner out.

Johnston & Murphy Nolen Plain Toe Derby

Buy: Johnston & Murphy Nolen Derby $129.90
Buy it

Want more?

6 of the Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Men and Women Out Right Now

Hedi Slimane is Going to Céline and Launching Menswear

Exclusive: Nordstrom and Christian Louboutin Are Making a Big Men’s Statement in New York

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad