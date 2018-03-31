6 Must-Have On-Trend Men’s Shoes for Your 40s and 50s

Did you know Brad Pitt was featured on AARP magazine’s cover back in December 2013 when he turned 50? While Pitt still has his boyish good looks, he and friend George Clooney are officially Baby Boomers. But, just because they are considered mature consumers by today’s standards, it doesn’t mean they have tossed fashion aside and are willing to step into a pair of “dad sneakers.”

Looking fashion-right without looking too trendy can be a challenge for men, especially those in their 40s and 50s. However, they can still enjoy some of the latest looks while not embarrassing their kids in the process. It’s all about choosing the right version, from Chelsea boots to driving mocs and even sandals.

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe of spring footnotes that will let you reveal your more fashionable side.

1. Timberland Naples Trail Chelsea

Dress this slip-on boot up or down, done in leather with Defender Repellent System that repels water and oil-based stains, and incorporates a cushioned OrthoLite footbed.

2. Frye George Lug Wingtip

This sturdy wingtip mixes classic and modern details with traditional brogue detailing and bold lug outsole for weekday to weekend wear.

3. Salvatore Ferragamo Parigi Driving Loafer

This iconic design’s sophisticated nonchalance elevates a pair of walking shorts or premium jeans.

4. Magnanni Caballeros

An artisan cup sole sneaker from Spain elevates the classic silhouette, done in leather with a rich patina.

5. Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Sandal

This water-friendly comfort classic works poolside for a fashionably-practical way to spend a summer’s day.

6. Johnston & Murphy Nolen Plain Toe Derby

An occasion-ready lace-up works wonders at weddings, job interviews and a romantic dinner out.

