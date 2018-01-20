The Best Men’s Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Now that the holidays are behind us, shoe sales are springing up with discounts you won’t want to miss on men’s shoes.

Nordstrom is one retailer in particular that has a great selection of men’s options. In fact, there are over 1,200 discounted men’s footwear styles on its e-commerce site right now, which can be a bit overwhelming, to say the least. That’s where we come in.

We’ve narrowed the list to the top options worth picking up right now.

1. Clarks Originals Wallabee

With premium suede and a highly wearable moccasin style, it’s easy to see why Clarks Originals’ Wallabee has been thriving since its 1967 introduction. This style is on sale from its original price of $150.

2. Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Down from $220, this all-leather take on Timberland’s 6-Inch Premium Waterproof workboots could end up being one of the best bargains you score this season.

3. Minntetonka Moccasin

Style doesn’t have to mean spending an arm and a leg. This classic — and classy — moc from Minnetonka will run you under $50.

4. Rag and Bone Spencer Chelsea Boot

Rag and Bone’s Spencer Chelsea boots normally retail for nearly $500, but you can pick this pair up now for 40 percent off.

5. John W. Nordstrom Granada Wingtip

Nordstrom’s in-house John W. Nordstrom brand’s Granada wingtip has all the bells and whistles of brogues nearly five times the sale price.

