The Best Men’s Shoes on Sale at Barneys Right Now

New York-based retailer Barneys is known for its high-end goods, but the brand’s e-commerce site also offers a number of great deals on men’s shoes.

Instead of wading through the hundreds of discounted shoes, we’ve done the legwork for you and picked out the best of what’s on sale right now.

Simplify your shopping with the top picks from Barney’s discount men’s shoes below.

1. Maison Margiela Replica Sneakers

With a smooth, burnished leather upper, this Maison Margiela Replica style looks more like a dress shoe than a sneaker from a distance. The classic menswear model is down from its original price of $790.

Maison Margiela Replica Sneakers Barneys

2. Filling Pieces Legacy Arch Sneakers

Filling Pieces makes some of the most unique sneakers around, and it’s not often they’re discounted this low. The Amsterdam-based brand’s Legacy Arch blue nubuck sneakers are originally priced at $300 but are available for 60 percent off.

Filling Pieces Legacy Arch Sneakers Barneys

3. Prada Burnished Leather Platform Wingtip Bluchers

There are wingtips, and then there’s Prada’s burnished leather bluchers, complete with a stacked EVA sole. The $950 shoes are on sale for $379.

Prada Burnished Leather Platform Wingtip Bluchers Barneys

4. Barneys New York Oiled Suede Bluchers

Barneys’ in-house line has some great offerings on sale, including these classy suede bluchers in bordeaux suede. They’re available for half off their original price now.

Barneys New York Oiled Suede Bluchers Barneys

5. Visvim Huron Moc Hi Folk Suede

To say that Japanese brand Visvim has a cult following would be an understatement. Its moccasin-style shoes are a favorite of everyone from Kanye West to John Mayer, and this high-top style is on sale now.

Visvim Huron Moc Hi Folk Suede Barneys

