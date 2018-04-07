6 Must-Have Men’s Sandals to Buy Now for Spring

Sandal season has arrived, and no guy should be left out in the cold. So, if you think opened-up looks are not your thing, it’s time to think again. If you’re not quite ready for a dress-up style to wear on date night, that doesn’t mean you need to rule out the category completely. There are plenty of casual versions in familiar silhouettes that include the ubiquitous flip-flop and criss-cross style to sport designs, that will have you feeling comfortably cool.
Still not ready to go bare this summer. Consider getting your feet in shape with a pedicure. There are lots of spas for men these days that can take any anxiety out of the experience.
Here, Footwear News has curated some of the season’s best sandal looks for men.
1. Jerusalem Sandal
The ‘60s are back in a big way for spring, channeled in this Biblical-inspired version with contoured footbed.
2. FitFlop Trakk II
This comfort brand elevates the iconic look with an ergonomically engineered footbed, hook-and-loop closure adjustable strap, and treaded outsole for traction.
3. Vans Slide-On
The iconic skate shoe brand adapts its iconic checkerboard design to a water-friendly soccer slide.
4. Tod’s Leather Slide
This retro-inspired design is updated with a contoured leather footbed and rubber sole, giving the dad sandal a modern look.
5. Valentino Garavani
This novelty take on the sport sandal is done in grosgrain, then dressed up some more with the brand’s signature Rockstuds on the sole.
6. Prada Fisherman
A summertime must-have, this classic fisherman design is finished off with a sturdy rubber sole that goes from sand to street.
Want more?
8 AllBirds, Keds and More Athleisure Spring Sneakers for Men and Women
Expert Tips for Men to Get Their Feet Looking and Feeling Good For Summer
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman’s Sneaker History Includes Stints With Nike, Reebok and Converse