The 8 Best Men’s Socks That Will Keep You Warm in Any Type of Shoe

While boots and insulated footwear can go a long way in keeping you warm, sometimes all it takes is the proper pair of socks to alleviate your winter woes.

The right knits can elevate nearly any type of shoe, making them cozier and more comfortable than before while often adding some extra flair, too.

Shop a variety of the best warm-weather socks out now below.

1. Chup Lys Socks

 

These Japanese-made socks from Chup are as colorful as they are cozy with a blend of cotton, acrylic and nylon.

Chup Lys Socks Chup Lys Socks Need Supply Co
Buy: Chup Lys Socks $35
2. Off-White Stretch Cotton-Blend Jacquard Socks

 

Virgil Abloh’s brand is everywhere these days, and you can take your Off-White kicks to the next level with these matching socks.

Off-White Stretch Cotton-Blend Jacquard Socks Off-White Stretch Cotton-Blend Jacquard Socks Mr Porter
Buy: Off-White Stretch Cotton-Blend Jacquard Socks $85
3. Jordan Thermal Crew Shield Socks

 

When temperatures really begin to dip, comfort and simplicity are king, and these thermal socks from Jordan Brand have you covered on both.

Jordan Thermal Socks Jordan Thermal Crew Shield Socks Nike
Buy: Jordan Thermal Crew Shield Socks $14.97
4. Mr. Gray Melange Houndstooth Socks

 

The wool knit blend socks from Mr Gray have just the right amount of color to liven up an otherwise drab outfit.

Mr. Gray Melange Houndstooth Socks Mr. Gray Melange Houndstooth Socks Need Supply Co
Buy: Mr. Gray Melange Houndstooth Socks $22
5. Rick Owens Drkshdw High Socks

 

Rick Owens’ clothing is known for its brooding, dark aesthetic, and these statement-making socks live up to the brand’s reputation.

 

Rick Owens Drkshdw High Socks Rick Owens Drkshdw High Socks East Dane
Buy: Rick Owens Drkshdw High Socks $58
6. Anonymous Ism Fair Isle Crew Socks

 

Anonymous Ism designs and makes all of their socks in Tokyo, Japan, delivering some of the most eye-catching and comfortable options around.

AnonymousIsm Fairisle Crew Socks Anonymous Ism Fair Isle Crew Socks Need Supply Co
Buy: Anonymous Ism Fair Isle Crew Socks $21.99
7. Thom Browne Striped Ribbed Merino Wool Socks

 

If you’re ready to splurge, these soft and super-warm merino wool socks from Thom Browne should be at the top of your list.

Thom Browne Striped Ribbed Merino Wool Socks Thom Browne Striped Ribbed Merino Wool Socks Mr Porter
Buy: Thom Browne Striped Ribbed Merino Wool Socks $150
8. Norse Projects Ebbe Melange Socks

 

Scandinavian brand Norse Projects knows a thing or two about cold weather wear, and these melange socks are a perfect example of their expertise.

 

Norse Projects Ebbe Melange Socks Norse Projects Ebbe Melange Socks Mr Porter
Buy: Norse Projects Ebbe Melange Socks $30
