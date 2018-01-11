The 8 Best Men’s Socks That Will Keep You Warm in Any Type of Shoe

While boots and insulated footwear can go a long way in keeping you warm, sometimes all it takes is the proper pair of socks to alleviate your winter woes.

The right knits can elevate nearly any type of shoe, making them cozier and more comfortable than before while often adding some extra flair, too.

Shop a variety of the best warm-weather socks out now below.

1. Chup Lys Socks

These Japanese-made socks from Chup are as colorful as they are cozy with a blend of cotton, acrylic and nylon.

Chup Lys Socks Need Supply Co

2. Off-White Stretch Cotton-Blend Jacquard Socks

Virgil Abloh’s brand is everywhere these days, and you can take your Off-White kicks to the next level with these matching socks.

Off-White Stretch Cotton-Blend Jacquard Socks Mr Porter

3. Jordan Thermal Crew Shield Socks

When temperatures really begin to dip, comfort and simplicity are king, and these thermal socks from Jordan Brand have you covered on both.

Jordan Thermal Crew Shield Socks Nike

4. Mr. Gray Melange Houndstooth Socks

The wool knit blend socks from Mr Gray have just the right amount of color to liven up an otherwise drab outfit.

Mr. Gray Melange Houndstooth Socks Need Supply Co

5. Rick Owens Drkshdw High Socks

Rick Owens’ clothing is known for its brooding, dark aesthetic, and these statement-making socks live up to the brand’s reputation.

Rick Owens Drkshdw High Socks East Dane

6. Anonymous Ism Fair Isle Crew Socks

Anonymous Ism designs and makes all of their socks in Tokyo, Japan, delivering some of the most eye-catching and comfortable options around.

Anonymous Ism Fair Isle Crew Socks Need Supply Co

7. Thom Browne Striped Ribbed Merino Wool Socks

If you’re ready to splurge, these soft and super-warm merino wool socks from Thom Browne should be at the top of your list.

Thom Browne Striped Ribbed Merino Wool Socks Mr Porter

8. Norse Projects Ebbe Melange Socks

Scandinavian brand Norse Projects knows a thing or two about cold weather wear, and these melange socks are a perfect example of their expertise.

Norse Projects Ebbe Melange Socks Mr Porter

Want more?

How to Get Through Winter in Any Type of Sneaker

The 5 Best Warm Pants for Men to Wear With Sneakers This Winter

Kanye West Releases New Winter-Ready Yeezy Calabasas Clothing You Can Buy Now