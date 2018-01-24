The 5 Best Shoes With Gore-Tex to Get You Through the Winter

We don’t want to speak too soon, but it looks like the worst of winter may be behind us. But that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of the woods yet.

With at least a few more weeks of wintry weather left, you may need a pair of Gore-Tex shoes to power through the duration.

1. Timberland Waterproof Chukka

Classy yet rugged, Timberland’s Waterproof Chukka is as versatile as it is durable. It’s built with a full-grain leather upper and lined with Gore-Tex for waterproof warmth.

2. Adidas Terrex Agravic GTX

With the build of a running shoe and Adidas’ fan-favorite Boost cushioning, the Terrex Agravic GTX doesn’t look like what you might have come to expect from a Gore-Tex shoe.

3. The North Face Endurus Hike Mid

The North Face has a number of Gore-Tex shoes to choose from, but it’s the Endurus Hike Mid LE that should be on your radar. The head-turning style features bright orange laces and a speckled midsole.

4. Ecco Turn GTX Chelsea Boot

For those who want the functionality of Gore-Tex without the looks of a typical outdoor shoe, the Ecco Turn GTX Chelsea Boot is a solid choice.

5. La Sportiva Nepal EVO GTX

With a maximalist look that blends right in with current trends, La Sportiva’s Nepal EVO GTX’s no-nonsense mountaineering boot is equipped to handle winter’s worst weather.

