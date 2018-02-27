The 5 Best Men’s Shoes You Can Wear Anywhere

Clarks Originals Wallabee in "Sandstone" suede.
Although sneakers are becoming more and more acceptable in formal settings, there are still times when you’ll probably want to leave the sporty styles at home in your closet and opt for something with a bit more versatility.

If you’re looking for the right pair to carry you from the party to the afterparty and back to work in the morning, you’ll find it here.

Shop sharp styles from brands including Clarks Originals, Chippewa, Frye, OluKai and Red Wing below.

1. Clarks Originals Wallabee

 

Clarks Originals’ time-tested Wallabee boot gets an easy-to-wear refresh for spring ’18 with this “Sandstone” suede look.

Buy: Clarks Originals Wallabee $160
2. Red Wing Heritage 6-Eye Moc Toe

 

Whether you dress it up or down, the rugged yet handsome Red Wing Heritage 6-Eye Moc Toe can adapt to any setting,

Buy: Red Wing Heritage 6-Eye Moc Toe $270
3. Chippewa Apache Lace-Up

 

With a distressed apache leather upper an a long-lasting Vibram outsole, the Chippewa Apache Lace-Up may be the best bang for your buck on this list.

Buy: Chippewa Apache Lace-Up $205
4. OluKai Moloa

 

If you’re searching for a versatile loafer, OluKai’s Moloa model fits the bill with a hand-sewn construction and a sole that delivers traction comparable to a sneaker.

Buy: OluKai Moloa $119.95
5. Frye Tyler Lace-Up

 

One of the many great things about Frye’s Tyler Lace-Up is that it comes in a pre-distressed, stonewashed look, so you won’t have to worry about scuffing up your expensive shoes.

Buy: Frye Tyler Lace-Up $318
