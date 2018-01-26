This Is Why Carolina Herrera’s Fragrance Bottle Looks Like a Stiletto

Karlie Kloss poses at the launch of Carolina Herrera's "Good Girl" fragrance. Rex Shutterstock

Carolina Herrera celebrated the fragrance launch of “Good Girl” in London yesterday.

The product comes in a perfume bottle shaped like a stiletto, complete with a shiny gold heel. The shape is based on the notion that women feel empowered when they put on a pair of high heels: “Give a girl the right pair of shoes, and she can conquer the world,” reads Carolina Herrera’s promotional materials.

Karlie Kloss serves as the face of the perfume, and she appeared at its London launch yesterday in a white dress with sheer detailing by Carolina Herrera. The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model paired the chic dress with classic black pumps.

Karlie Kloss poses with the Good Girl fragrance. Rex Shutterstock

In the new ad campaign for the scent, Kloss is seen walking through the city streets while wearing a flowy dress and glamorous stilettos that mimic the shape of Good Girl’s bottle.

The fragrance includes notes of tuberose, jasmine sambac, roasted tonka beans and cocoa. It sells for $115 for 2.7 oz. at major beauty retailers, including Sephora and Ulta.

Carolina Herrera’s 30-year old perfume business represents a significant portion of the brand’s sales, according to WWD. And Good Girl itself has been a big seller for the company since it started selling last January — perhaps due to the innovative bottle shape.

