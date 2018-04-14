The Hunter x Target Collab Is Here — Shop Before It Sells Out

The Hunter x Target collaboration is finally here for all to shop — and items are expected to go fast.

The limited-edition collection features over 300 pieces for men, women and children. But if you were hoping to purchase the women’s tall boots, you’ll have to wait a while longer: The company said the style has been delayed.

Hunter for Target Women's Waterproof Rain Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter x Target

“For guests eyeing the women’s tall rain boots, unfortunately they are delayed and won’t be available in stores or online when the collection launches. We apologize for any disappointment and we’ll share more information when we can,” the Target website reads.

When the boots do come out, they’ll sell for $40, a fraction of the $150 price that tall Hunter boots usually retail for.

Other footwear — including men’s tall boots, unisex lace-up booties and women’s ankle boots — are on sale both online and in Target stores. Prices start at just $3 for a Hunter beverage holder and top out at $80 for a Hunter wagon.

An array of the different boots available for purchase from the HunterxTarget line. CREDIT: Courtesy of HunterxTarget

The rainboots are a hot item — they also come in children’s sizes — and the brand is also offering relatively inexpensive outerwear, with rainproof jackets selling for $45 a pop.

As of now, all items are still available online and in-stores, but offerings are expected to go fast.

Hunter for Target Dipped Canvas Sneakers CREDIT: Hunter x Target

