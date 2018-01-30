It’s a Boy: 12 Stylish Shoes for Chrissy Teigen’s Baby-to-Be

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, pictured at the 2018 Grammy Awards, are expecting a baby son this spring. Rex Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are feeling blue.

After a stylish stroll down the Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday night, Teigen took to Instagram to share the big news that she and her musician husband are expecting a baby boy this spring. The couple, who wed in 2013, are already parents to daughter Luna, who turns 2 in April.

Teigen posted a glam photo of herself at the Grammys, dressed in a shimmery sequined gown (designed by Yanina Couture) and resting her hand on her growing stomach. She captioned the image, “Mama and her baby boy.” Her surprise gender-reveal post has already received more than 1 millions likes from Teigen’s fans.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

The model and social media star made no secret of the fact that she hoped to add a son to her expanding family. When asked about having more kids on the red carpet at the Producers Guild of America Awards in January 2017, Teigen replied: “A little boy is next, for sure.”

Like Luna, Teigen and Legend’s new baby was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization. Teigen announced her second pregnancy in November with an adorable Instagram video of Luna touching and pointing to her mom’s stomach and saying “baby.”

The couple and their daughter, Luna, during a visit to New York in December. Rex Shutterstock

Before she could even walk, little Luna had already solidified her status as a Hollywood trendsetter, thanks to her trendy designer wardrobe — and we know baby boy Legend will follow right in her stylish footsteps.