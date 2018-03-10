10 Dressy Kids’ Shoes for a Picture-Perfect Easter

Livie & Luca gets into the Easter spirit with this whimsical, bunny-inspired Mary Jane shoe.

Easter is right around the corner. For many families, the holiday is a great opportunity to finally shed their winter wardrobes and step out in some fresh spring fashions. Dressing up the kids is easier than ever now that there are so many spiffy special-occasion shoe options. Modern takes on classic styles continue to dominate the market — from Mary Janes and ballet flats for girls to wingtip oxfords and derby shoes for boys. Even better, many of these looks have versatile rubber soles — forget the stiff, hard-bottomed shoes you remember from your childhood — that can take kids from church to an egg hunt with ease and comfort. To help you get a hop on your shopping, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Easter shoe looks, below.

1. Tucker + Tate Joseph Derby Shoe

Nordstrom’s Tucker & Tate brand puts a fresh spin on the classic derby shoe with a spiffy chambray material that’s perfect for the Easter season.

2. Elephantito Mary Jane Shoe

Delicate scalloped edging and a pretty pearl button strap design add a touch of flair to this simple Mary Jane style.

3. Florsheim Kids Jasper Jr. Driving Moc

Tried-and-true men’s label Florsheim also makes boys’ shoes, including this effortlessly cool suede loafer, accented with a blue rubber outsole.

4. Jessica Simpson Mattie Ballet Flat

Jessica Simpson elevates the ever-popular ballet flat with a crisscross strap design and delicate laser-cut details.

5. Kenneth Cole Reaction Take Fair Wingtip Oxford

Kenneth Cole Reaction jazzes up a classic wingtip shoe with woven-look textured accents.

6. Freshly Picked Painted Rose Moccasins

A vibrant watercolor-style floral print adds a fresh bloom to the Utah brand’s popular fringed moccasin baby shoe.

7. Footmates Mojave chukka boot

With its simple design and rich chocolate color, this classic ankle boot will complement almost any Easter dress-up outfit.

8. Livie & Luca Molly shoes

This whimsical bunny-inspired design is perfectly festive for the Easter holiday.

9. Carter’s Boat Shoe

This preppy boat shoe — available in both classic navy and tan shades — is a stylish, easy-to-wear choice, both on and off the water.

10. Zara Bow Slip-On Shoes

Oversized bows give these ballerina-style flats a fashionable flourish.

Want more?

Why Celebrity-Favorite Baby Shoe Brand Freshly Picked Is Thinking Big in 2018

This Sneaker Subscription Service Will Keep Your Kids Stylin’ in New Nike Kicks All Year Round

Walmart Is Building Up Its Fashion Cred With Three New House Brands for Trendy Shoppers