The 5 Best Celebrity-Inspired Shoes (and Outfits) to Wear on Valentine’s Day

(L-R) Margot Robbie, Hailey Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Splash/Rex Shutterstock

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that you either love or hate — but at least we can all agree that shoes are essential, both in life and to any outfit. That’s why we rounded up five celebrity-inspired shoes that you can wear on Feb. 14 (or every day for the rest of the year). From Bella Hadid’s red statement boots to Chrissy Teigen’s see-through sandals, scroll through to shop their shoes (and their outfits, too).

Bella Hadid

For a shopping trip in London this December, the 21-year-old supermodel gave her Victorian-inspired Orseund Iris top and red lace-up jeans a strong finish with a pair of $60 pointy-toe faux croc boots from Public Desire.

Bella Hadid spotted shopping in London on Dec. 8. Splash

Hailey Baldwin

Accessorize hot pink layers — Jgerard Marilyn mini satin slip dress and a matching sheer blouse— with gold pairings, like Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings, a simple necklace and platform champagne-colored peep-toe platform sandals from Jimmy Choo.

Hailey Baldwin in June. Splash

Chrissy Teigen

Or take a style cue from Chrissy Teigen’s red-hot version. She wore a Styland red tuxedo jacket over a lacy silk-blend satin midi dress from Haney’s resort ’18 collection and finished with clear vinyl and metallic Gianvito Rossi G-String sandals.

Chrissy Teigen in New York. Splash

Selena Gomez

Try the ultimate Valentine’s Day color combo: pink and red. Selena Gomez wore a ballet-pink turtleneck dress with cherry red suede Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals this fall.

Selena Gomez. Splash

Margot Robbie

Show off your midriff with a crop top, but cover up everywhere else. The actress wore Versace three-piece set that included a cropped jacket, knit top and a pencil skirt. The Oscar-nominated “I, Tonya” star completed her outfit with Nicholas Kirkwood Penelope pearl-embellished sandals for an appearance on “Good Morning America” in October.