Giuseppe Zanotti Surprises Kylie Jenner’s New Baby With $350 Custom Kicks

Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter, Stormi, is already enjoying the perks of having friends in high places.

The 3-month-old received a special gift from Italian luxury designer and Hollywood favorite Giuseppe Zanotti: a tiny pair of custom high-top kicks. The adorable soft-sole crib shoes — part of Zanotti’s Junior collection for babies and kids — are decorated with a colorful balloon print and the word “love” on both toes. Zanotti added a personalized touch, imprinting the sneakers’ Velcro straps with Stormi’s name. Clearly, the newest member of the Kardashian clan is starting off her shoe game strong.

Jenner took to Instagram Stories today to share a picture of the shoes in their tissue paper-lined box, thanking Zanotti and gushing: “How cute are these custom shoes for Stormi?”

Jenner gives her fans a glimpse of Stormi's cool new shoes on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A style similar to Stormi’s custom version is available on Zanotti’s own website, as well as at stores including Saks Fifth Avenue, for $350. The balloon print is also featured on a low-stop sneaker style for older kids, as well as a school-ready backpack.

The 20-year-old reality star and Lip Kit entrepreneur seems to be settling well into motherhood, while still taking time for herself. On Monday evening, she attended the Met Gala on the arm of her boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott. She also enjoyed a tropical getaway this month, jetting to Turks and Caicos with Stormi and Scott, who was celebrating his 26th birthday. The trio reportedly stayed at Amanyara, a luxury resort on the northwest coast of Providenciales. Jenner shared several photos from her vacation, including a cute snap with Stormi in which they’re dressed in coordinating white poolside looks.