Yara Shahidi Just Wore the Next Big Shoe Color Trend of 2018

White sneakers and red boots might have had their moments last year, but it appears Yara Shahidi is putting another standout shoe color on the map — In honor of the premiere of her new spinoff TV series “Grown-ish,” the actress stepped out in New York wearing a head-turning look you’ll immediately want to copy.

She rocked a long semi-sheer little black dress, which she wore with a plaid varsity jacket and an unforgettable pair of bright blue over-the-knee boots. We love the way she let the shoes shine by layering it underneath a dress with a see-through bottom. It’s an impressive trick that’s all trendsetters need to remember.

Sadly, her thigh grazing shoes courtesy of Loriblu aren’t available online in this hue, but if you’re a fan of the design, the black ones are currently 50%off on the brand’s site. Even though the shoes fall under the standard black boot category, the footwear company is famous for their signature arctic bottoms, so you’ll get hints of blue in your outfit anyway. The 4-inch stiletto heel also elevates any look in so many ways making them a must-have closet staple and it’s a great way to switch things up from everyone’s go-to red Christian Louboutins.

With the Golden Globes coming up this weekend and the rest of awards season around the corner, we’re hoping to see more of this denim-like tone on the red carpet. In the mean time, familiarize yourself with what we’re forecasting as the next big trend below.

#Grownish premiere tonight! #YaraShahidi A post shared by every day.™ (@__every.day) on Jan 3, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Buy: Loriblu Black Stretch Velvet Over-the-Knee Boot $325 buy it

