8 Warm, Fuzzy Women’s Boots That Are on Sale Now

The winter of 2018 is shaping up to be icy cold, if the first two weeks are any indication. And the best remedy to fight off the chill are warm and cozy boots that boast faux-fur or shearling linings.

So FN scoured the top e-commerce sites to find some of the best deals for fuzzy footwear, from brands such as Ugg, Timberland, Sorel and Steve Madden.

Scroll down to shop the boots that are on sale now.

1. Dr. Martens Aimilita Toe Cap Boot

Zappos is offering this lace-up boot with faux-fur lining at a 10 percent discount.

Dr. Martens lace-up boot Courtesy

2. Ugg Alisia Grommet Bow Boot

This cozy ankle boot from Ugg features its signature shearling lining and has been marked down 40 percent.

Ugg shearling boot Courtesy

3. Indigo Rd. Ava Plaid Bootie

Indigo Rd.’s plush faux-fur lined boot is the best bargain item in the batch, going for only $28 (down from $40).

Indigo Rd. plaid bootie Courtesy

4. Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Boot

This comfy faux-shearling suede boot with sweet bow details is now marked down from $100 to $85.

Koolaburra by Ugg’s Victoria tall boot Courtesy

5. Sorel Tofino II Boot

This eye-catching black-and-white version of Sorel’s popular winter boot is now marked down on Shoes.com.

Sorel Tofino II boot Courtesy

6. Timberland Teddy Fleece Fold-Down Boots

Not only is the Teddy boot waterproof and have a warm fleece lining, but its price has been reduced, from $165 to $150.

Timberland fleece boot with fold-over cuff Courtesy

7. Bearpaw Penelope Mid Calf Wedge Boot

Get a cold-weather chic look for a reduced price at Jet.com, which has marked down this faux-fur boot from $80 to $58.

Bearpaw Penelope boot Courtesy

8. Mou Eskimo Stones Boot

Mou’s soft, shearling-lined boots with jewel details are marked down from $345 to $176.