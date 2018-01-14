8 Warm, Fuzzy Women’s Boots That Are on Sale Now

The winter of 2018 is shaping up to be icy cold, if the first two weeks are any indication. And the best remedy to fight off the chill are warm and cozy boots that boast faux-fur or shearling linings.
So FN scoured the top e-commerce sites to find some of the best deals for fuzzy footwear, from brands such as Ugg, Timberland, Sorel and Steve Madden.
Scroll down to shop the boots that are on sale now.
1. Dr. Martens Aimilita Toe Cap Boot
Zappos is offering this lace-up boot with faux-fur lining at a 10 percent discount.
2. Ugg Alisia Grommet Bow Boot
This cozy ankle boot from Ugg features its signature shearling lining and has been marked down 40 percent.
3. Indigo Rd. Ava Plaid Bootie
Indigo Rd.’s plush faux-fur lined boot is the best bargain item in the batch, going for only $28 (down from $40).
4. Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Boot
This comfy faux-shearling suede boot with sweet bow details is now marked down from $100 to $85.
5. Sorel Tofino II Boot
This eye-catching black-and-white version of Sorel’s popular winter boot is now marked down on Shoes.com.
6. Timberland Teddy Fleece Fold-Down Boots
Not only is the Teddy boot waterproof and have a warm fleece lining, but its price has been reduced, from $165 to $150.
7. Bearpaw Penelope Mid Calf Wedge Boot
Get a cold-weather chic look for a reduced price at Jet.com, which has marked down this faux-fur boot from $80 to $58.
8. Mou Eskimo Stones Boot
Mou’s soft, shearling-lined boots with jewel details are marked down from $345 to $176.