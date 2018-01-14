8 Warm, Fuzzy Women’s Boots That Are on Sale Now

By /
Bearpaw
Bearpaw Penelope boot
Courtesy

The winter of 2018 is shaping up to be icy cold, if the first two weeks are any indication. And the best remedy to fight off the chill are warm and cozy boots that boast faux-fur or shearling linings.

So FN scoured the top e-commerce sites to find some of the best deals for fuzzy footwear, from brands such as Ugg, Timberland, Sorel and Steve Madden.

Scroll down to shop the boots that are on sale now.

1. Dr. Martens Aimilita Toe Cap Boot

Zappos is offering this lace-up boot with faux-fur lining at a 10 percent discount.

Dr. Martens Dr. Martens lace-up boot Courtesy
Buy: Dr. Martens Aimilita Boot $157.99
buy it

 

2. Ugg Alisia Grommet Bow Boot

This cozy ankle boot from Ugg features its signature shearling lining and has been marked down 40 percent.

Ugg Ugg shearling boot Courtesy
Buy: Ugg Alisia Boot $116.97
buy it

 

3. Indigo Rd. Ava Plaid Bootie

Indigo Rd.’s plush faux-fur lined boot is the best bargain item in the batch, going for only $28 (down from $40).

Indigo Rd. Indigo Rd. plaid bootie Courtesy
Buy: Indigo Rd. Ava Boot $27.98
buy it

 

4. Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Boot

This comfy faux-shearling suede boot with sweet bow details is now marked down from $100 to $85.

Koolaburra Ugg Koolaburra by Ugg’s Victoria tall boot Courtesy
Buy: Koolaburra Victoria Boot $84.99
buy it

 

5. Sorel Tofino II Boot

This eye-catching black-and-white version of Sorel’s popular winter boot is now marked down on Shoes.com.

Sorel Sorel Tofino II boot Courtesy
Buy: Sorel Tofino II Boot $142.84
buy it

 

6. Timberland Teddy Fleece Fold-Down Boots

Not only is the Teddy boot waterproof and have a warm fleece lining, but its price has been reduced, from $165 to $150.

Timberland Timberland fleece boot with fold-over cuff Courtesy
Buy: Timberland Teddy Boot $149.99
buy it

 

7. Bearpaw Penelope Mid Calf Wedge Boot

Get a cold-weather chic look for a reduced price at Jet.com, which has marked down this faux-fur boot from $80 to $58.

Bearpaw Bearpaw Penelope boot Courtesy
Buy: Bearpaw Penelope Boot $57.99
buy it

 

8. Mou Eskimo Stones Boot

Mou’s soft, shearling-lined boots with jewel details are marked down from $345 to $176.

Mou Mou shearling boot with embellishments Courtesy
Buy: Mou Eskimo $176
buy it