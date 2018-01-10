7 Waterproof Winter Boots to Help Keep You Safe and Warm This Winter

Don’t be fooled by the warm air that’s on the way this week, a welcome respite from the bitter cold that’s recently plagued much of the country. So before you’re lured into buying a pair of the spring shoes already starting to hit stores, consider investing in a pair of technical winter boots should Mother Nature to once again wreak havoc.

For those super cold days, there are some things to consider when shopping for a new pair of boots. Look for waterproofing features, insulation that provides warmth in temperatures below -32°C, and enhanced traction underfoot for those slippery streets and sidewalks.

Now, don’t think heavy-duty boots are just for those in Alaska, even urbanites in New York and Chicago should consider adding a pair to their wardrobes in order to protect themselves from the ever-changing elements.

Here, a guide to some of the top technical winter boots.

1. Columbia Bugaboot II

Men’s waterproof boot features 200 grams of insulation; non-marking Omni-Grip traction rubber outsole and injection molded shell.

2. Sorel Tofino II

Women’s waterproof coated canvas boot with faux fur collar, cozy fleece lining, and 100 grams of insulation. For added protection, there’s a rubber outsole with enhanced traction.

3. The North Face Chilkat III Snow Boot

Men’s waterproof leather boot with 200 gram Heatseeker insulation, IcePick temperature-sensitive rubber lugs for increased traction, and rustproof hardware.

4. Ugg Atlason Waterproof Boot

Women’s knee-high boot with wool lining, Vibram outsole with ArcticGrip non-slip rubber outsole,, and eVent waterproof bootie construction.

5. Merrell Coldpack Ice Mid Polar Waterproof Boot

Men’s hiker-inspired style with 200 grams M Select low bulk insulation, protective toe cap, FIT.ECO blended EVA footbed with organic odor control.

6. Sorel Cozy Cate Boot

Women’s waterproof nylon boot with waterproof breathable membrane, fleece lining, and removable EVA footbed.

7. Pajar Canada Trooper

Men’s waterproof boot with cozy wool blend lining, seam-sealed waterproof construction, and temperature rated to -40°C.

Want more?

8 Tough, Snow-Ready Boots for Kids