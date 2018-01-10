7 Waterproof Winter Boots to Help Keep You Safe and Warm This Winter

Don’t be fooled by the warm air that’s on the way this week, a welcome respite from the bitter cold that’s recently plagued much of the country. So before you’re lured into buying a pair of the spring shoes already starting to hit stores, consider investing in a pair of technical winter boots should Mother Nature to once again wreak havoc.

For those super cold days, there are some things to consider when shopping for a new pair of boots. Look for waterproofing features, insulation that provides warmth in temperatures below -32°C, and  enhanced traction underfoot for those slippery streets and sidewalks.

Now, don’t think heavy-duty boots are just for those in Alaska, even urbanites in New York and Chicago should consider adding a pair to their wardrobes in order to protect themselves from the ever-changing elements.

Here, a guide to some of the top technical winter boots.

 

1. Columbia Bugaboot II

Men’s waterproof boot features 200 grams of insulation; non-marking Omni-Grip traction rubber outsole and injection molded shell.

Columbia Bugaboot II

Buy: Columbia Bugaboot II $110
2.  Sorel Tofino II

Women’s waterproof coated canvas boot with faux fur collar, cozy fleece lining, and 100 grams of insulation. For added protection, there’s a rubber outsole with enhanced traction.

SOREL Tofino II

Buy: Sorel Tofino II boot $170
3. The North Face Chilkat III Snow Boot

Men’s waterproof leather boot with 200 gram Heatseeker insulation, IcePick temperature-sensitive rubber lugs for increased traction, and rustproof hardware.

The North Face Chilkat III Snow Boot

Buy: North Face Chilkat III snowboot $109.95
4. Ugg Atlason Waterproof Boot

Women’s knee-high boot with wool lining, Vibram outsole with ArcticGrip non-slip rubber outsole,, and eVent waterproof bootie construction.

UGG Atlason Waterproof Boot

Buy: Ugg Atlason Waterproof Boot $299.95
5. Merrell Coldpack Ice Mid Polar Waterproof Boot

Men’s hiker-inspired style with 200 grams M Select low bulk insulation, protective toe cap, FIT.ECO blended EVA footbed with organic odor control.

merrell Coldpack ICE+ Mid Polar Waterproof

Buy: Merrell Coldpack Ice Mid Polar Waterproof Boot $160
6. Sorel Cozy Cate Boot

Women’s waterproof nylon boot with waterproof breathable membrane, fleece lining, and removable EVA footbed.

Sorel Cozy Cate Boot

Buy: Sorel Cozy Cate boot $140
7. Pajar Canada Trooper

Men’s waterproof boot with cozy wool blend lining, seam-sealed waterproof construction, and temperature rated to -40°C.

Pajar Canada Trooper boot

