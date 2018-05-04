May the 4th Be With You: Here’s How You Can Walk in Luke Skywalker’s Shoes

“Star Wars” superfans everywhere are soon going to be able to walk in Luke Skywalker’s shoes.

Today, May 4, affectionately referred to as “Star Wars” Day — a nod to the film’s quote “May the force be with you” — Po-Zu footwear is launching screen-accurate replicas of Luke Skywalker’s boots. After releasing a collection of “Star Wars”-inspired sneakers for all ages last year, the sustainable London-based brand is continuing its collaboration with the iconic George Lucas franchise.

Luke Skywalker full set. CREDIT: Courtesy

The brown leather Chelsea boots retailing for £225 (around $300 at the current exchange rate) are based on the exact style that the beloved action character wears in 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Featuring a removable elasticated gaiter, the boots can be worn as a calf boot or an ankle boot.

“Luke is the ultimate Jedi master. I wanted to design something that had the cosplay precision and authenticity our fan base loves, with the adaptability to convert to everyday wear,” said Sven Segal, founder and CEO of Po-Zu. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Skywalker low. CREDIT: Courtesy

“I have designed it for the duality. This is an important feature for me in sustainability terms and to produce something that works and can be worn for different occasions,” he continued.

Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CREDIT: Courtesy

The Skywalker boot is now available to preorder at Po-zu.com with a July delivery date. May the fourth be with you.

