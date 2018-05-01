Check Out the New FN!

Sophie Turner Wears Fierce Studded Combat Boots on Date Night With Joe Jonas — Now They’re on Sale

By Isis Briones
Sophie Turner, oprah hat
Sophie Turner accessorizes with a white Oprah hat for date night.
Sophie Turner kept it cool and casual on her latest date night with fiancé Joe Jonas. On Monday night, they were spotted in L.A. heading into the celebrity-favorite Craig’s Restaurant wearing complementing chic relaxed looks.

The “Game of Thrones” actress opted for a black hoodie and matching jeans, but it was the way she accessorized everybody’s go-to color that made her outfit stand out. She took a cue from Kendall Jenner’s style book and tied a fanny pack around her chest that she paired with a white Oprah 2020 hat and clear round glasses.

However, the winning part of the look were gold and silver studded leather combat boots — especially since they’re on sale now for only $162 online. The affordable price tag makes it a smart investment for the fall, and the round toe design allows the feet to breathe, assuring maximum comfort. What more could one want in an everyday boot for next season?

Sadly, Jonas didn’t complete their standard matching-shoe game this time around, but they did think alike on the black hoodies. These two couldn’t be more on the same page, now if only they could let fans in on a wedding date already.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: A Look at Their Matching Shoe Style

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Really Into These Streetwear Brands

