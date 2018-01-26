Sofia Richie Looks Just Like Kourtney Kardashian on a Date With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick can’t keep away from each other. From luxury getaways to daily dates, they do everything together. On Wednesday, the couple kicked off their day at a local coffee shop in Beverly Hills, where Richie not only went for a bold braless look (a big trend in 2017 and maybe an even bigger trend in 2018?), but also debuted brunette strands that have many drawing comparisons to Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The model wore a white sleeveless crop top, plaid pants, and black booties — an outfit that flattered her toned figure. Next to her, Scott kept his attire simple and casual with a black sweater, fresh white sneakers, and military green cargo pants.

Despite L.A.’s sunny forecast, it’s interesting to see that the star still opted to wear cold-weather boots. But then again, if Jennifer Lopez can pull off snow boots in California, then it’s safe to say that every other shoe type is fair game. If anything, we love how Richie grounded her printed pants with simple black shoes — an easy style hack for anyone looking to experiment with out-of-the-box patterns.

With that said, we found a similar pair for about $84. Shop the style, below.

