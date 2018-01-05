A Guide to Sofia Richie’s Aspen Boots

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie walk hand in hand in Venice on Oct. 18.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick took their romance to new heights by ringing in the New Year together in Aspen, Colo. over the weekend. The stylish pair gave glimpses of their trip on social media and were photographed on numerous occasions as well. And naturally, Richie was spotted rocking some killer boots for the cold-weather getaway.

For their arrival, the 19-year-old model showed off chunky Fenty Puma by Rihanna boots from the iconic pop star’s fall/winter ’17 collection on Instagram. Made of sleek black nubuck leather, the edgy platform lace-up style bearing a front buckle strap fastening and a logo patch at the tongue expertly completed her winter look, which included a teal fur coat and black pants.

Another look saw Richie sporting a bold red Givenchy puffer jacket over a Wolford black turtleneck paired with J Brand “Edita” leather leggings and ultra-chic Louis Vuitton “Laureate Platform Desert” boots.

The next day, Lionel Richie’s daughter stepped out in the previous coat from the couple’s flight paired with the same lace-up boots courtesy of the iconic French fashion label, featuring suede calf leather, a technical nylon and a monogrammed canvas trim,

