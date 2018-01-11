The 10 Must-Buy Ugg Boots That Are On Sale Right Now

If there’s ever been a time for Ugg boots, it’s now. We’ve found that the easiest way to weather the record-breaking cold temperatures on the East Coast (thanks to the bomb cyclone), is to slip on a pair of cozy Uggs. As it so happens, a plethora of boots from the iconic Australian brand are on sale. So scroll through to shop wool-lined classics, heeled booties, and more.

 

 

1. Classic Cuff Short Boot

Made of sheepskin and suede, this one’s a classic. At 30 percent off, you’re going to want to get on this deal fast.

ugg classic cuff short boot

Buy: Ugg Classic Cuff Short boot $125.99
2. Camden Exotic Boot

Ugg’s Chelsea-style Camden Exotic boot, with its cow hair and sturdy block heel, might just be your go-to shoe this season. Plus, they’re over 50 percent off.

ugg Camden Exotic boot

Buy: Ugg Camden Exotic boot $99.97
3. Adirondack II Boot

If you’re still in need of winter boots, look no further than the Adirondack II, which is able to withstand temperatures as low as -20˚ Celsius. Originally priced at $225, you can now snag these lace-up lug-sole leather boots on Amazon for only $130.

 

ugg adirondack II boot

Buy: Ugg Adirondack II boot $125.99
4. Maia Boot

For a new take on a classic, shop the Maia, a brick red style with a leather drawstring that’s currently marked down from $195 to $103.

ugg maia boot

Buy: Ugg Maia boot $102.95
5. Maeva Boot

Dial up the drama with this tall boot featuring a stacked heel and leather whipstitching detail . Originally priced at $325, you can now get the Maeva for $160.

ugg maeva boot

Buy: Ugg Maeva boot $159.95
6. Karel Boot

This simple metal buckle detailing around the ankle gives this style a definitive boost. And it’s marked down from $155 to $85.

ugg karel boot

Buy: Ugg Karel boot $84.95
7. Corin Boot

The Corin’s fringed bow makes this style, marked down from $140, stand out.

ugg corn boot

Buy: Ugg Corin boot $76.95
8. Shaye Rain Boot

With a glossy finish and sheepskin lining, this originally $80 burgundy style is perfect for making a splash.

ugg shaye rain boot

Buy: Ugg Shaye rain boot $48.95
9. Kasen Bootie

The heeled Kasen bootie, also lined with sheepskin, has been worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and is now marked down from its original price of $150.

ugg kasen boot

Buy: Ugg Kasen bootie $81.95
10. Dandridge Boot

Originally at $250, this bootie featuring a leather harness with metal hardware is now on sale for only $110.

ugg dandridge boot

Buy: Ugg Dandridge boot $109.97
