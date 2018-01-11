The 10 Must-Buy Ugg Boots That Are On Sale Right Now

If there’s ever been a time for Ugg boots, it’s now. We’ve found that the easiest way to weather the record-breaking cold temperatures on the East Coast (thanks to the bomb cyclone), is to slip on a pair of cozy Uggs. As it so happens, a plethora of boots from the iconic Australian brand are on sale. So scroll through to shop wool-lined classics, heeled booties, and more.

1. Classic Cuff Short Boot

Made of sheepskin and suede, this one’s a classic. At 30 percent off, you’re going to want to get on this deal fast.

2. Camden Exotic Boot

Ugg’s Chelsea-style Camden Exotic boot, with its cow hair and sturdy block heel, might just be your go-to shoe this season. Plus, they’re over 50 percent off.

3. Adirondack II Boot

If you’re still in need of winter boots, look no further than the Adirondack II, which is able to withstand temperatures as low as -20˚ Celsius. Originally priced at $225, you can now snag these lace-up lug-sole leather boots on Amazon for only $130.

4. Maia Boot

For a new take on a classic, shop the Maia, a brick red style with a leather drawstring that’s currently marked down from $195 to $103.

5. Maeva Boot

Dial up the drama with this tall boot featuring a stacked heel and leather whipstitching detail . Originally priced at $325, you can now get the Maeva for $160.

6. Karel Boot

This simple metal buckle detailing around the ankle gives this style a definitive boost. And it’s marked down from $155 to $85.

7. Corin Boot

The Corin’s fringed bow makes this style, marked down from $140, stand out.

8. Shaye Rain Boot

With a glossy finish and sheepskin lining, this originally $80 burgundy style is perfect for making a splash.

9. Kasen Bootie

The heeled Kasen bootie, also lined with sheepskin, has been worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and is now marked down from its original price of $150.

10. Dandridge Boot

Originally at $250, this bootie featuring a leather harness with metal hardware is now on sale for only $110.