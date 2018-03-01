Timberland’s New Spring 2018 Styles Look Like Boots But Feel Like Sneakers

Timberland isn’t just a brand built for cold weather. And with warmer temperatures approaching, the outdoor-inspired label has footwear out now bearing its iconic tree branding that’s sure to be worn throughout the spring.

Available now via timberland.com are new FlyRoam men’s selections, which feature its sport-inspired Aerocore midsole cushioning technology. (Some of the looks have women’s counterparts, which are also available now.) The line pairs modern style with Timberland’s heritage, and was created with improved cushioning and comfort in mind.

According to the brand, the FlyRoam line “embodies the heart of a boot, soul of a sneaker.”

Highlights of the collection include the FlyRoam Go Chukka Boots, the FlyRoam Trail Mixed-Media Boots and the FlyRoam Leather Hiker.

The Timberland FlyRoam Go Chukka features full-grain leather and knitted synthetic mesh jacquard fabric uppers and breathable mesh linings made with polyethylene therephthalate (recycled plastic bottles). Retail price is $120.

Timberland’s FlyRoam Trail Mixed-Media Boots, a heritage-inspired hiking silhouette, boasts rustproof speed lace hardware and Ortholite insoles. This style retails for $130.

And the FlyRoam Leather Hiker, a look with plenty of street style, is executed with leather uppers and cotton laces. The Hiker comes with a $140 price tag.

Want more?

How Red Wing, Timberland, Crocs & Other Big Names Made a Statement at FN Platform

Timberland and New Era Made Limited-Edition 6-Inch Boots for NBA All-Star Weekend