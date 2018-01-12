7 Non-Chunky Women’s Sorel Boots to Weather the Cold

This winter, it’s easy to stay warm as well as stylish. While puffer jackets have all but replaced more traditional wool coats, when it comes to footwear there are more feminine ways to beat the cold.

Waterproof leather has created a new generation of boots that are functional as well as fashionable, with Sorel offering women some of the season’s key silhouettes, including Chelsea boots, Alpine-inspired hikers and wedge looks, all incorporating cozy fleece linings and non-slip rubber outsoles.

Here, some of the brand’s lead looks for the season.

1. Farah Mid Boot

This waterproof leather style picks up a trendy tassel at the back and sits on a modern block heel.

2. After Hours Leather Bootie

A waterproof leather wedge boot with buckle detailing is cut mid-calf, the perfect silhouette for leggings or skinny jeans.

3. SlimPack Riding Tall II Boot

Sorel updates the classic duck-style boot by raising the leather shaft to the knee.

4. Addington Chelsea Suede Boot

This updated take on the classic Chelsea boot features metal stud detailing and a stacked block heel.

5. Jayne Lux Boot

A feminine spin on the iconic hiking boot keeps the speed lacing, then updates it with a herringbone heel and cozy collar.

6. Park City Short Boot

Keep cozy in a stacked wedge style that goes overboard when it comes to its faux fur collar.

7. Conquest Wedge Boot

A hidden wedge boot laces up the front speed style, a nod to the popular Alpine hiking trend.

