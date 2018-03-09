Selena Gomez’s Post-Breakup Look Involves Sold-Out Zara Boots

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, along with stars like Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian, attend church in L.A. on a regular basis. On Wednesday, things changed as Jelena reportedly split up. But in the midst of their breakup, Gomez looked happier than ever at the service.

Though her all-black look featuring a plain tee, jeans and a long nude cardigan was rather dark, Gomez’s smile brightened up the entire ensemble. Simple yet chic, put-together yet casual — we love her look from head to toe. Plus, it’s easy to copy. Unfortunately, though, her exact boots from fast-fashion retailer Zara are sold out.

Selena Gomez spotted leaving church in L.A. Splash News

With a slightly pointed toe, a block heel and a croc finish, her boots stood out amid the sea of black footwear (so no wonder customers had to get their hands on them). In place of Gomez’s ankle boots, we found a similar pair on eBay that are equally stylish and affordable. The 3-inch heel alternative below is only $79.99 and boasts a shiny patent gloss. Don’t miss out on Zara boots for a second time (if you’re a size 10, that is) and get the pair while they’re still available for purchase.

