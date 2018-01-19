Selena Gomez Sparks Internet Outrage With Her Fur Vest

The freezing temperatures in New York this week have been unbearable, so Selena Gomez thought it was the perfect time to break out her fur vest. As she was spotted running around the Big Apple in the giant outerwear, the internet immediately called her out for wearing the $2,670 shearling piece from Coach.

“It’s 2018 can we stop promoting fur (in this case fox fur) as fashion?” one user tweeted. Gomez is the face of the designer brand, so we can’t blame her for supporting Coach, but perhaps she should have opted for less controversial items from the collection.

Hey @POPSUGAR @Gilt @selenagomez it’s 2018 can we stop promoting fur (in this case fox fur) as fashion? If major fashion lines are ditching the inhumane practice of real fur, y’all can too. #AnimalCruelty #ditchfur https://t.co/iu0K8To4T5 — Cristina Rose (@cristinalrose) January 18, 2018

Wearing real fur is disgusting. Take notes @selenagomez — J (@biebosbitch) January 18, 2018

Thankfully, the rest of Gomez’s outfit didn’t seem to attract as much attention: an all-black ensemble featuring a black sweater, matching pants and boots featuring a giant buckle along the side. The huge embellishment on the front of the shoe allows the design to instantly stand out, making it all the more special.

Lucky for you, Nordstrom is having a major sale on its shoes — buckle booties included — and we found an affordable alternative you need in your life ASAP. The studded Topshop pair is only $39.99 and has not one but three buckle straps, which means there’s so much more to love. Scroll through and get a closer look for yourself.

Want more?

Selena Gomez Gives Us Sporty Ballerina Vibes in Puma’s Latest Sneakers

Selena Gomez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Braless Sheer Turtleneck & Red Hot Mules

Gucci’s Going Fur-Free — Is This Fur-Lined Mule an Endangered Species?