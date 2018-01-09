Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wears Head-to-Toe Yeezy in Miami

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at LAX. Splash

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest celebrity to show off her love for Yeezy.

While vacationing in Miami on Sunday, the former Victoria’s Secret angel channeled Kim Kardashian West, stepping out in an ensemble almost entirely from the rapper-turned-designer.

The 30-year-old Brit, who welcomed her first child with partner Jason Statham this summer, paired a teal cotton hoodie from Season 5 with Yeezy light blue straight leg jeans and tan knit sock boots from the same collection.

And while the “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress’ long jeans may have covered the top half of her boots, the sandy-colored lace-up style featuring a 4.5-inch heel and a pointed toe still made a statement.

Huntington-Whiteley, who completed her look Céline frames, a Saint Laurent bag and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, also took to Instagram to show off similar Yeezy lace-up sock boots in black and a Yeezy Calabasas bomber jacket.

🦖🦕 A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jan 6, 2018 at 3:23pm PST

This comes on the heels of Kanye West releasing new Yeezy Calabasas apparel for winter, which includes a printed sweatshirt, a parka and sweatpants in multiple colorways.

