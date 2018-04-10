Rita Ora Dresses Up a Bright Yellow Coat With $1,200 Balenciaga Knife Boots

Rita Ora brought the best of winter and spring to the Big Apple this week. On Monday, the singer stood out in a bright yellow sleeveless coat that’s perfect for the forthcoming warm-weather season.

However, with the cold front in New York, she had to balance out her look with all-black layers that kept her warm. Ora donned a dark long-sleeve top and matching black tights paired with the popular Balenciaga knife ankle boots.

Rita Ora rocks black Balenciaga ankle boots in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoes have a stretch-jersey fabric design that hug the feet — keeping them cozy through the chilly temperatures.

At the same time, celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Kourtney Kardashian have consistently sported the boots. The way they elevate any outfit is worth getting a pair — if you haven’t done so already.

Up next, Ora is set to headline the Endeavour Festival in Middlesbrough, U.K., over the summer, so stay tuned to see if she breaks out the boots again there.

