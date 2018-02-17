President’s Day Sales: 8 Spring-Ready Boots to Buy Now, Starting at $66

Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten Velvet Ankle Boot.

As we begin to welcome the first days of 55-degree weather, FN rounds up the boots you’ll want to score this holiday weekend — from styles with suede linings and block heels to the Western-inspired shoe.


1. Coach Bowery Chelsea Boots

Stylish yet versatile, these booties are crafted in suede with embroidered prairie flowers, featuring a leather lining, stacked heel and a removable Rexy charm at the back.

Coach

Buy: Coach Bowery Chelsea Boot $197.50
2. Marco De Vincenzo Fabric Ankle Boots

Crafted in Italy, these statement boots are bold with sleek blue and yellow stripes contrasted with a chunky block heel.Marco De Vincenzo

Buy: Marco De Vincenzo Fabric Ankle Boot $453
3. Opening Ceremony Shayenne Suede Harness Ankle Boots

With an ankle harness strap and a wraparound elastic panel for the shaft, these suede boots are peak Western.Opening Ceremony

Buy: Opening Ceremony Shayenne Boot $180
4. Eugenia Kim Fran Floral Velvet Boots

These polished velvet boots with a rounded toe and block heel take on a fresh, feminine and modern look with a playful twist.Eugenia Kim

Buy: Eugenia Kim Fran Floral Boot $315
5. Ralph Lauren Belcia Fringe Suede Boots

These 3-inch boots come in a tasteful port hue with a soft almond toe, and they flaunt the brand’s initials on an embossed metal plaque.Ralph Lauren

Buy: Ralph Lauren Belcia Boot $99.99
6. Dries Van Noten Velvet Ankle Boots

With flora and fauna fabrications, these velvet boots are ultra chic in their bright yellow shade with an extra-chunky heel.Dries Van Noten

Buy: Dries Van Noten Velvet Boot $332
7. Timberland Women’s Glancy 6-Inch Boots

A classic pair, these boots are both fashionable and functional with leather uppers, a padded collar, linings made from recycled plastic bottles and a durable textured rubber heel.Timberland

Buy: Timberland Women's Glancy Boot $130
8. Carlos By Carlos Santana Gamma Buckle Block-Heel Boots

Grommet and buckled straps draw attention to these boots, which come in a rich burgundy.Carlos By Carlos Santana