President’s Day Sales: 8 Spring-Ready Boots to Buy Now, Starting at $66

As we begin to welcome the first days of 55-degree weather, FN rounds up the boots you’ll want to score this holiday weekend — from styles with suede linings and block heels to the Western-inspired shoe.



1. Coach Bowery Chelsea Boots

Stylish yet versatile, these booties are crafted in suede with embroidered prairie flowers, featuring a leather lining, stacked heel and a removable Rexy charm at the back.

2. Marco De Vincenzo Fabric Ankle Boots

Crafted in Italy, these statement boots are bold with sleek blue and yellow stripes contrasted with a chunky block heel.

3. Opening Ceremony Shayenne Suede Harness Ankle Boots

With an ankle harness strap and a wraparound elastic panel for the shaft, these suede boots are peak Western.

4. Eugenia Kim Fran Floral Velvet Boots

These polished velvet boots with a rounded toe and block heel take on a fresh, feminine and modern look with a playful twist.