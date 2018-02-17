President’s Day Sales: 8 Spring-Ready Boots to Buy Now, Starting at $66

As we begin to welcome the first days of 55-degree weather, FN rounds up the boots you’ll want to score this holiday weekend — from styles with suede linings and block heels to the Western-inspired shoe.
1. Coach Bowery Chelsea Boots
Stylish yet versatile, these booties are crafted in suede with embroidered prairie flowers, featuring a leather lining, stacked heel and a removable Rexy charm at the back.
2. Marco De Vincenzo Fabric Ankle Boots
Crafted in Italy, these statement boots are bold with sleek blue and yellow stripes contrasted with a chunky block heel.
3. Opening Ceremony Shayenne Suede Harness Ankle Boots
With an ankle harness strap and a wraparound elastic panel for the shaft, these suede boots are peak Western.
4. Eugenia Kim Fran Floral Velvet Boots
These polished velvet boots with a rounded toe and block heel take on a fresh, feminine and modern look with a playful twist.
5. Ralph Lauren Belcia Fringe Suede Boots
These 3-inch boots come in a tasteful port hue with a soft almond toe, and they flaunt the brand’s initials on an embossed metal plaque.
6. Dries Van Noten Velvet Ankle Boots
With flora and fauna fabrications, these velvet boots are ultra chic in their bright yellow shade with an extra-chunky heel.
7. Timberland Women’s Glancy 6-Inch Boots
A classic pair, these boots are both fashionable and functional with leather uppers, a padded collar, linings made from recycled plastic bottles and a durable textured rubber heel.
8. Carlos By Carlos Santana Gamma Buckle Block-Heel Boots
Grommet and buckled straps draw attention to these boots, which come in a rich burgundy.