Olivia Culpo Styles Short Shorts With Fierce Saint Laurent Fringe Boots in the Heat

The first day of summer is right around the corner, but Olivia Culpo is already breaking out the best of her warm-weather wardrobe. Yesterday, the star took to Instagram to share a snippet of her sunny day at Eeeeeatscon L.A. where she wore a stylish black and white look perfect for the season.

Culpo rocked a white Saint Laurent T-shirt and black short shorts while posing by the Tequila Don Julio station. Instead of wearing the popular white sneaker trend or comfy athleisure sandals, the model went with an unexpected pair of shoes from the French fashion house to match her top. She managed to sport knee-high designer fringe boots through the California heat without breaking a sweat, no doubt cooled off by the festival’s cold drinks seen by her side along with munchies.

Considering the boots only went up to her knee, it allowed for the rest of her leg to breathe, especially since she paired them with the tiniest shorts. The shoe is made entirely with leather lining, so a shorter look is the way to go when incorporating these with any summer attire.

When purchasing the boots, know that they run small; it’s advised to go a half size up. With an expensive price tag of $1,595, don’t take the chance of getting something that might not fit. Take a closer look at the Culpo-approved shoes below and click through the link for additional sizing details.

Saint Laurent Fringe Knee Boot

