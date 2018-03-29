Olivia Culpo’s Leggy White Hot Post-Breakup Outfit Includes Fierce Revenge Heels

Spring is off to quite a start for star Olivia Culpo. She revealed yesterday on “Access” that she and her boyfriend Danny Amendola of more than two years have split.

“We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I really don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she said on the show. “There’s a lot of other exciting things happening.”

One of those things includes her new The Marled x Olivia Culpo capsule, which launched on Revolve. Culpo even wore one of the dresses from her line during the appearance, and it’s a fierce post-breakup bombshell look that will turn heads.

Her outfit featured a clean white high-slit dress that proves she’s ready for a fresh start, but she also edged things up by adding black accessories. Culpo’s thigh-high open-toed boots similar to the affordable on-sale $90 pair below put her attire over-the-top in the best way. The long length of the shoe combined with the even higher cut of her outfit was revenge dressing at its finest, and will certainly leave her ex with major regrets.

If you’re going through a breakup, check out the Culpo-approved design below and treat yourself to a pair for a night out. You deserve it.

