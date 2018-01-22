Olivia Culpo Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Super Bowl Qualifying Game With an Embrace & the Highest Heels Ever

It looks like Olivia Culpo is headed to the 52nd annual Super Bowl, thanks to boyfriend and New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola. She came out and supported him yesterday during his big win at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As a street-style pro, the star cheered on her beau on in a cozy Patriots sweater in the team’s colors, a matching beanie and distressed jeans. But it’s her shoes that had us doing a double take: Culpo stomped onto the field and into Amendola’s arms in the highest gray heeled boots, just like the ones designed by Jessica Simpson pictured below.

While the laid-back slouchy design makes them perfect for casual gatherings, we’re not sure if the stiletto heels were the best choice for a football field. In other words, we’re impressed she didn’t slip and fall, but even if she did, Amendola has proved he’s ready to catch her. If they’re this cute before the Super Bowl, we’re already bracing ourselves for any sweet on-field moments to come in case the Patriots take it all the way again.

