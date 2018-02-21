Olivia Culpo Goes Boxing In a Sensual Campaign With Killer Spike-Heeled Boots

Olivia Culpo is up to something and she’s using a boxing ring along with a pair of nude thigh-high boots to tease us.

“Sweaty #BTS from yesterday. I can’t wait to share this collection with you guys,” the star wrote in an Instagram of her in complete boxing gear yesterday. Well, sort of. Though nude thigh-high boots, similar to the Chinese Laundry pair below, may offer protection in the ring, they’re not the smartest shoe option for intense physical activity.

One thing’s for sure, Culpo’s cutout flowing outfit is the ultimate in athleisure. We guarantee you’d look and feel great if you wore that to the gym. Though it’s unclear what kind of “collection” Culpo will be releasing, at least her ‘gram proves it’ll be something you want in your closet.

In another Instagram from today, she went on to say “coming soon” with a boomerang of herself in the same attire. Perhaps we won’t have to wait much longer. Maybe we could even hope for a spring release, which would make sense, since the season is right around the corner.

No matter what it is, Culpo has us hooked and we can’t wait for what’s to come.

Coming soon… A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:52am PST

