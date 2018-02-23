Hailey Baldwin Hits the Streets in a Comfy Robe and Black Booties During Milan Fashion Week

New city, new fashion week. Before she makes her mark on the runway, Hailey Baldwin delivered some can’t-miss off-duty style today in Milan.

The model casually stepped out in a long red and black plaid robe that she layered over a matching black top and light-wash jeans. To kick things up a notch, Baldwin wore a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up booties that immediately caught our attention.

Hailey Baldwin at Milan Fashion Week. Splash News

Her 4-inch stompers were the perfect addition to her laid-back outfit, as they gave her ensemble some much-needed shine. We can’t get over the shoes’ thick, glistening velvet laces along with its prominent sparkly silver side zipper. If you need chic boots that you can wear every day and go beyond your average black pair but aren’t too over the top, these are the ones.

What makes them even more of a perfect choice is the price tag, because currently the luxury heels are on sale at 50 percent off, and there’s no arguing with that. You may be exploring open-toed options for spring, but considering the temperatures won’t go completely down, do yourself a favor and keep some boots around. They’ll feel much better in the season’s brisk breeze.

Paris Fashion Week follows Milan and we guarantee Baldwin will wear some stunning outfits for her days in the City of Light. Fingers crossed we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of her relatable, cozy street style.

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Kamilya Boot $748 buy it

