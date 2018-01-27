Meghan Markle’s Go-To Boots Are Surprisingly Affordable

She’s about to become British royalty, but when it comes to footwear, Meghan Markle is staying true to her North American roots — and her style of choice won’t break the bank, either.
Markle’s favorite outdoor boot brand is Kamik, a Canadian company which specializes in water-resistant, lightweight boots perfect for braving cold temperatures and snow.
Markle has been spotted wearing the brand’s boots many times over the years. The future duchess — who also loves wearing heels from brands such as Stuart Weitzman and Aquazzura — filmed “Suits” in Canada, where the cold weather necessitated an all-weather boot.
In 2016, Markle paired her Kamik duck boots, which features classic tweed panels, with an oversized black coat and leggings, keeping warm in a beanie as she walked home from yoga in the snow.
And as recently as November, Markle bundled up in a shearling-lined coat and leggings that she paired with her Kamik boots for a stylish look.
The Kamik Sienna boots Markle sported this fall can be purchased for $120 from DSW, making them an affordable choice for those hoping to get a similar look to Markle’s. The style features patterned quilting for a chic update on the traditional duck boot.
Of course, there’s another member of the British royal family who also counts an affordable pair of all-weather boots among her wardrobe staples. Kate Middleton is a big fan of Penelope Chilvers’ tassel boots, which she’s worn for expeditions around the world.