Meghan Markle’s Go-To Boots Are Surprisingly Affordable

She’s about to become British royalty, but when it comes to footwear, Meghan Markle is staying true to her North American roots — and her style of choice won’t break the bank, either.

Markle’s favorite outdoor boot brand is Kamik, a Canadian company which specializes in water-resistant, lightweight boots perfect for braving cold temperatures and snow.

Markle has been spotted wearing the brand’s boots many times over the years. The future duchess — who also loves wearing heels from brands such as Stuart Weitzman and Aquazzura — filmed “Suits” in Canada, where the cold weather necessitated an all-weather boot.

In 2016, Markle paired her Kamik duck boots, which features classic tweed panels, with an oversized black coat and leggings, keeping warm in a beanie as she walked home from yoga in the snow.

And as recently as November, Markle bundled up in a shearling-lined coat and leggings that she paired with her Kamik boots for a stylish look.

The Kamik Sienna boots Markle sported this fall can be purchased for $120 from DSW, making them an affordable choice for those hoping to get a similar look to Markle’s. The style features patterned quilting for a chic update on the traditional duck boot.

Kamik Sienna Duck Boot Courtesy of DSW

Of course, there’s another member of the British royal family who also counts an affordable pair of all-weather boots among her wardrobe staples. Kate Middleton is a big fan of Penelope Chilvers’ tassel boots, which she’s worn for expeditions around the world.