Yup, Mariah Carey Went Bowling Again in Sky-High Platform Boots

If you scroll through Mariah Carey’s Instagram feed, you’ll notice that bowling is one of her favorite activities to do with her kids. It all started in August of last year, but now she and her son Moroccan are back at it again.

She took to Instagram yesterday to share an adorable photo of the two of them at the bowling alley, and as expected, the singer was rocking a pair of sky-high black boots. Seriously, we don’t know how she does it, but at least the platform of the shoe provides her with some stability.

Bowling with dat boy 😍 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:52pm PST

For those thinking about following in Carey’s footsteps, we recommend making things easy on yourself and opting for a platform along with a chunky heel. Chinese Laundry has a solid suede option online in black and nude, so rest assured, they’ll go with any outfit. They won’t break the bank either and are priced at around $120.

Thankfully, the rest of her look seems rather comfortable, as she wore jeans, a red top with a matching beanie and a leather jacket. Next to her, Moroccan had on a striped jumpsuit with a navy puffer jacket and black Ugg-like boots. If you ask us, his cozy attire is the way to go. Maybe they’ll even consider wearing bowling shoes next time around.

