Mariah Carey Is Chic In This Leather Look for Date Night

By /
Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey
Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey out in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.
Rex Shutterstock

Mariah Carey had the most stylish family date night in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday. She went out with her son Moroccan and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka — and they all wore coordinating looks that will blow you away.

The music and style icon opted for a black and red varsity leather jacket, matching pants, and shiny patent leather boots. Tanaka was by her side, in an all-black look, but decided to go with a camouflage military green varsity jacket instead. As for Carey’s six-year-old, he may have out-shined them in his classic navy, white, and red letterman outerwear.

It’s safe to say it doesn’t get more adorable than that. We have to admit that we’re a little surprised that the trio didn’t make it out to a bowling game afterwards. Carey is known for her moments at the alley in sky-high platform boots like the ones she had on for dinner.

For those out there who are feeling adventurous and want to give the style a try, Chinese Laundry makes a similar 4-inch ankle boot for under $100 — check it out below. If anything, the classic black boot is a closet staple that’s not just good for bowling, so you’ll certainly get your money’s worth.

Buy: Chinese Laundry Nenna Bootie $99.95
buy it

Want more? 

Mariah Carey Wore Her Most Low-Cut Top Yet With Sheer Pants & Thigh-High Stompers

Mariah Carey Wears Fishnets With Heels From Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Line at the Gym