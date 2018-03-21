Lady Gaga Gets Groceries in $1,000 Saint Laurent Leopard Booties

Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino are in love. The happy couple couldn’t even let go of each other during a trip to the grocery store in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.

On top of that, the duo managed to coordinate their looks, as they both wore matching black leggings. While Carino went with a more athleisure look, Gaga opted to maintain her Western style, but she added a twist. The powerhouse singer paired her cowboy hat, studded cardigan and laid-back tee with complementing black booties that had nothing on your standard cowboy boot.

Gaga rocked pointed Saint Laurent Chelsea-style leopard boots featuring a 2-inch heel. Regardless of how fancy the shoes were, the star looked comfortable walking around in them, and that’s exactly what she needs for a shopping trip. Sadly, the shoes are sold out, which makes sense, given their unique velvet animal print material.

Buy: Saint Laurent Leopard-Print Boot $995 Buy it

Want more?

Lady Gaga Announces Her Las Vegas Residency in the Ultimate Millennial Pink Look

Lady Gaga Rocks Austin in a Sparkling Bra & Suit With 4-Inch Stilettos at a Surprise Concert