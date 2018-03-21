Check Out the New FN!

Lady Gaga Gets Groceries in $1,000 Saint Laurent Leopard Booties

By
Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino at the 2017 Super Bowl LI.
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino at the 2017 Super Bowl LI.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino are in love. The happy couple couldn’t even let go of each other during a trip to the grocery store in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.

On top of that, the duo managed to coordinate their looks, as they both wore matching black leggings. While Carino went with a more athleisure look, Gaga opted to maintain her Western style, but she added a twist. The powerhouse singer paired her cowboy hat, studded cardigan and laid-back tee with complementing black booties that had nothing on your standard cowboy boot.

#ladygaga and #christiancarino go grocery shopping in Malibu

A post shared by #HeavyMetalLover (@joannesprayer) on

Gaga rocked pointed Saint Laurent Chelsea-style leopard boots featuring a 2-inch heel. Regardless of how fancy the shoes were, the star looked comfortable walking around in them, and that’s exactly what she needs for a shopping trip. Sadly, the shoes are sold out, which makes sense, given their unique velvet animal print material.

 

Buy: Saint Laurent Leopard-Print Boot $995
Buy it

Want more? 

Lady Gaga Announces Her Las Vegas Residency in the Ultimate Millennial Pink Look

Lady Gaga Rocks Austin in a Sparkling Bra & Suit With 4-Inch Stilettos at a Surprise Concert

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad