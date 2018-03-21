Kourtney Kardashian Goes to a Birthday Party Wearing a Black Bra and Matching Booties

Kourtney Kardashian made a standout appearance in honor of her friend’s birthday celebration at The Six restaurant in L.A. It was a party, after all, so it made sense the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star would go all-out.

The star showed off her figure in a black sports bra, which she wore as a top, along with only a long coat on top. Forgoing jewelry, Kardashian finished off her look with a printed midi-skirt and classic pointed black booties. One thing’s for sure — she kicked the standard footwear up a notch.

For those who want to mimic her style, you’re in luck because Nordstrom is having a huge sale on shoes, including the pair similar to the star’s below. The design of both heeled boots is similar, and there’s no denying the twinning leather. Grab the booties now before your size runs out.

Kardashian herself has a birthday coming up next month, which means fans can expect major style inspiration from the entire family to come. Can all the cousins, including baby Stormi, please coordinate their looks? The inseparable North West and Penelope Disick match all the time, so there’s no telling what they could all do for Kardashian’s big day.

