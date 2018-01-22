Kim Kardashian West Goes On Date Night in $1,050 Python Boots

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have just welcomed their third child last week, but that didn’t keep the ultra-famous couple at home.

The reality star and the designer were spotted heading to a screening of Damon Dash’s “Honor Up” at West’s Calabasas office Saturday night in their first date since the birth of their newborn daughter, Chicago West, who was presumably named after the rapper’s hometown.

And while the new parents — who were joined by Dash, Terrance J and Pusha T — are officially a family of five now, the pair looked the same — unruffled and clad in Yeezy, of course.

The KKW Beauty mogul even pushed the envelope in a pair of statement-making snakeskin pants, which she complemented with Yeezy python boots. A neon yellow Calabasas long-sleeve T-shirt and an Hermès Kelly mini croc bag completed her look for the evening.

Meanwhile, the “Life of Pablo” artist was dressed in a more understated ensemble, which included black pants and a recently released Yeezy Adidas black sport parka that Kim has also been seen wearing lately.

